Kentucky Command Chief Warrant Officer changes command

Ms. Macy Gesner, age 7 and niece of Chief Warrant Officer 5 Jennifer Ritchie, sang the national anthem at the command chief warrant officer change of responsibility at the State Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort, Ky. on April 29, 2025. Chief Warrant Officer 5 Jennifer Ritchie was appointed as the Kentucky Army National Guard command chief warrant officer during the ceremony, held previously by Chief Warrant Officer 5 Rickey Skelton. (U.S. Army photo by Andy Dickson)