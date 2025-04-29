Kentucky Army National Guard command chief warrant officer changes hands

Photo By Andrew Dickson | U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Rickey Skelton, outgoing command chief warrant...... read more read more Photo By Andrew Dickson | U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Rickey Skelton, outgoing command chief warrant officer, speaks at the command chief warrant officer change of responsibility at the State Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort, Ky. on April 29, 2025. Chief Warrant Officer 5 Jennifer Ritchie was appointed as the Kentucky Army National Guard command chief warrant officer during the ceremony, held previously by Skelton. (U.S. Army photo by Andy Dickson) see less | View Image Page

FRANKFORT, Ky. – The top two chief warrant officers changed responsibility in a ceremony at the State Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort on April 29, 2025.



U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Jennifer Ritchie became the state’s new command chief warrant officer, preceded by Command Chief Warrant Officer 5 Rickey Skelton, during the ceremony.



“The command chief warrant officer is the senior warrant officer in the state,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Amanda Marlow, the master of ceremonies for the event. “They serve as the personal advisor to the adjutant general and his staff on all issues pertaining to training, policy, programs, and actions impacting the warrant officer cohort, including accessions , assignments, professional development, morale, discipline, performance, strength, and recruiting programs.”



To begin the ceremony, Ms. Macy Gesner, age 7 and niece of Ritchie, sang the National Anthem that ended in a standing ovation.



The ceremony consisted of the time-honored tradition of Ritchie rendering a salute to the outgoing command chief warrant officer, Skelton.



Finally, the adjutant general branch insignia was removed from Ritchie’s uniform and replaced with the general staff branch insignia to signify her transition from adjutant general branch to the general staff and senior warrant officer for the state .



Then, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, Kentucky’s adjutant general, received the warrant officer’s saber from Skelton to pass it to Ritchie, symbolizing the change of responsibilities.



Lamberton spoke on the importance of the command chief warrant officer and how it has helped grow the warrant officer cohort in the Kentucky National Guard.



“He showed the status of the warrant officer program to me and at the time we were well below that 100 percent mark we needed to be at,” said Lamberton. “I had doubts that we would get over that 90 percent mark, let alone the 100 percent mark. But Chief Skelton proved me wrong. Chief Ritchie, feel free to prove me wrong as well.”



“Skelton is very much a deliverer of those types of results.”



Skelton talked about his plans for the warrant officer program and the direction he wanted to take it.



“My primary goal upon stepping into this position was to fortify and enhance the warrant officer cohort,” said Skelton. “The success would be impossible without tireless efforts from the warrant officer recruiting team.



“Ritchie has been my go-to for a long time. She’s been my voice of reason. Oftentimes I have been very quick to react and so I call her and say ‘Here’s what I am thinking. What do you think?’ She has been a blessing to me.”



Ritchie, the eighth command chief warrant officer for Kentucky, reflected her sentiments back towards Skelton.



“Your confidence in me is humbling,” said Ritchie. “I’m committed to upholding the highest standards that you and this organization expect and deserve. I’d like to take a moment to recognize Chief Skelton and his unwavering dedication and outstanding leadership. Over the years, you have been a pillar of excellent guidance.”



At the end of the ceremony, Ritchie, as the new command chief warrant officer, was able to present her first coin to her husband, Master Sgt. Dustin Ritchie, who she credits as the person who helped make this possible.



“There is no one else I would rather take this journey with than you,” Ritchie said to her spouse. “You make me a better person, and I am thankful for your love and support.”