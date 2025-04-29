Kentucky Command Chief Warrant Officer changes command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Jennifer Ritchie smiles as Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, Kentucky’s adjutant general, places the command chief warrant officer insignia on Ritchie's uniform at the command chief warrant officer change of responsibility at the State Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort, Ky. on April 29, 2025. Ritchie was appointed as the Kentucky Army National Guard command chief warrant officer during the ceremony, held previously by Chief Warrant Officer 5 Rickey Skelton. (U.S. Army photo by Andy Dickson)