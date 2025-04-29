Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Command Chief Warrant Officer changes command [Image 3 of 7]

    Kentucky Command Chief Warrant Officer changes command

    FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Andrew Dickson 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Jennifer Ritchie smiles as Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, Kentucky’s adjutant general, places the command chief warrant officer insignia on Ritchie's uniform at the command chief warrant officer change of responsibility at the State Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort, Ky. on April 29, 2025. Ritchie was appointed as the Kentucky Army National Guard command chief warrant officer during the ceremony, held previously by Chief Warrant Officer 5 Rickey Skelton. (U.S. Army photo by Andy Dickson)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.03.2025 14:56
    Photo ID: 9012099
    VIRIN: 250429-Z-QL321-1010
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 51.22 MB
    Location: FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Kentucky Command Chief Warrant Officer changes command [Image 7 of 7], by Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kentucky Army National Guard command chief warrant officer changes hands

    ceremony
    National Guard
    Jennifer Ritchie
    Rick Skelton
    Command Chief Warant Officer
    JFHQ Kentucky

