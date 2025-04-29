Kentucky Command Chief Warrant Officer changes command

U.S. Army Command Chief Warrant Officer 5 Jennifer Ritchie (right), receives the warrant officer’s saber from Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, Kentucky’s adjutant general, at the command chief warrant officer change of responsibility at the State Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort, Ky. on April 29, 2025. Ritchie was appointed as the Kentucky Army National Guard command chief warrant officer during the ceremony, held previously by Chief Warrant Officer 5 Rickey Skelton. (U.S. Army photo by Andy Dickson)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2025 14:56
|Photo ID:
|9012100
|VIRIN:
|250429-Z-QL321-1015
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|53.62 MB
|Location:
|FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Kentucky Army National Guard command chief warrant officer changes hands
