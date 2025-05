Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Petty Officer 2nd Class Atiba Wise, a maritime enforcement specialist and reservist with the Sector Virginia Enforcement Division, performs a baton strike technique April 15, 2025, as part of a Boarding Team Member college held at Base Portsmouth in Portsmouth, Virigina. The trainees were taught various techniques to properly and safely take down a suspect as part of a self-defense lesson. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)