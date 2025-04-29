Coast Guard conducts law enforcement training in Tidewater area

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Petty Officer 2nd Class Dustin Keeling, an electrican's mate with the Portsmouth Maintenance Augmentation Team, prepares to feel the results of a pressure point technique April 14, 2025, during a Boarding Team Member (BTM) college held at Base Portsmouth in Portsmouth, Virginia. Keeling and the rest of the trainees at the BTM college were taught various pressure points, how to apply them and what they feel like, as part of the bi-annual law enforcement training course. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)