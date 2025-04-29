Coast Guard conducts law enforcement training in Tidewater area

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Petty Officer 2nd Class Haley Loyd (left) and Petty Officer 3rd Class Juan Santiago Morales (right), both maritime enforcement specialists assigned to Coast Guard Sector Virginia, teach self-defense techiques April 14, 2025, during a Boarding Team Member (BTM) college at Base Portsmouth in Portsmouth, Virginia. Trainees from various units around the Fifth Coast Guard District attended the bi-annual law enforcement training to learn the skills required to complete their BTM qualifications. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)