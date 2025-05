Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fireman Zachery Johnson, a member assigned to Coast Guard Station Portsmouth, performs a stunning technique April 14, 2025, during a Boarding Team Member (BTM) college held at Base Portsmouth in Portsmouth, Virginia. The trainees at the BTM college were taught different types of defense and takedown techniques to assist them with their law enforcement qualifications. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)