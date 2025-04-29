Coast Guard conducts law enforcement training in Tidewater area

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Petty Officer 2nd Class De-John Lyles (left), Petty Officer 2nd Class Haley Loyd (center) and Petty Officer 3rd Class Juan Santiago Morales (right), all maritime enforcement specialists with Coast Guard Sector Virginia, teach students proper handcuffing techniques April 14, 2025, during a Boarding Team Member (BTM) college held at Base Portsmouth in Portsmouth, Virginia. Proper handcuffing techniques aid the BTM by allowing them to effectively control the suspect while ensuring that the suspect isn't injured during the process. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)