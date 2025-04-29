Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard conducts law enforcement training in Tidewater area [Image 5 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Coast Guard conducts law enforcement training in Tidewater area

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Petty Officer 2nd Class De-John Lyles (left), Petty Officer 2nd Class Haley Loyd (center) and Petty Officer 3rd Class Juan Santiago Morales (right), all maritime enforcement specialists with Coast Guard Sector Virginia, teach students proper handcuffing techniques April 14, 2025, during a Boarding Team Member (BTM) college held at Base Portsmouth in Portsmouth, Virginia. Proper handcuffing techniques aid the BTM by allowing them to effectively control the suspect while ensuring that the suspect isn't injured during the process. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 14:42
    Photo ID: 9010662
    VIRIN: 250414-G-TW220-1183
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.33 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard conducts law enforcement training in Tidewater area
    Coast Guard conducts law enforcement training in Tidewater area
    Coast Guard conducts law enforcement training in Tidewater area
    Coast Guard conducts law enforcement training in Tidewater area
    Coast Guard conducts law enforcement training in Tidewater area
    Coast Guard conducts law enforcement training in Tidewater area
    Coast Guard conducts law enforcement training in Tidewater area
    Coast Guard conducts law enforcement training in Tidewater area
    Coast Guard conducts law enforcement training in Tidewater area
    Coast Guard conducts law enforcement training in Tidewater area
    Coast Guard conducts law enforcement training in Tidewater area
    Coast Guard conducts law enforcement training in Tidewater area

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Law Enforcement
    USCG
    Training
    District 5
    BTM
    Bills

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download