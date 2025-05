Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coast Guard members learn about law enforcement techniques April 14, 2025, during a Boarding Team Member college held at Base Portsmouth in Portsmouth, Virginia. The members were taught how to properly conduct a search incident to arrest, which is used by law enforcement personnel who are looking for weapons, evidence or means of escape during an arrest. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)