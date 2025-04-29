Camp Simba Chaplain visits Army National Guard soldiers as part of weekly outreach initiative

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Daniel Starr, 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron chaplain, pauses his duties to take an environmental portrait for a story about a weekly outreach initiative called Simba Cares at Camp Simba, Kenya, May 1, 2025. The program brought the chapel and behavioral health teams to soldiers stationed at remote posts around the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kevin Ray J. Salvador)