Camp Simba Chaplain visits Army National Guard soldiers as part of weekly outreach initiative

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jason Kenyon, 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron behavioral health provider, left, holds a M433 High Explosive Dual Purpose 40mm Grenade given to him by U.S. Army Sgt. Miguel Beltran, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 296th Infantry Regiment infantryman, during a weekly outreach initiative called Simba Cares at Camp Simba, Kenya, April 30, 2025. The program brought the chapel and behavioral health teams to soldiers stationed at remote posts around the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kevin Ray J. Salvador)