Camp Simba Chaplain visits Army National Guard soldiers as part of weekly outreach initiative

The 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron chaplain and behavioral health team speak to soldiers of Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 296th Infantry Regiment during a weekly outreach initiative called Simba Cares at Camp Simba, Kenya, April 30, 2025. The program brought the chapel and behavioral health teams to soldiers stationed at remote posts around the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kevin Ray J. Salvador)