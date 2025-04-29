Camp Simba Chaplain visits Army National Guard soldiers as part of weekly outreach initiative

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron chaplain and behavioral health team distribute cold drinks to the U.S. Army soldiers stationed at Camp Simba, Kenya as part of a weekly outreach initiative called Simba Cares, April 30, 2025. The program brought the chapel and behavioral health teams to soldiers stationed at remote posts around the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kevin Ray J. Salvador)