Camp Simba Chaplain visits Army National Guard soldiers as part of weekly outreach initiative

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Daniel Starr, 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron chaplain, left, speaks to U.S. Army Spc. Nathaniel Gautier, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 296th Infantry Regiment infantryman, right, during a weekly outreach initiative called Simba Cares at Camp Simba, Kenya, April 30, 2025. The program brought the chapel and behavioral health teams to soldiers stationed at remote posts around the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kevin Ray J. Salvador)