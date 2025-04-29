U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Frovarp, 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron first sergeant, left, and 1st Lt. Daniel Starr, 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron chaplain, center, speak to U.S. Army Spc. Jason Lopez, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 296th Infantry Regiment infantryman, center, during a weekly outreach initiative called Simba Cares at Camp Simba, Kenya, April 30, 2025. The program brought the chapel and behavioral health teams to soldiers stationed at remote posts around the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kevin Ray J. Salvador)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 03:47
|Photo ID:
|9009517
|VIRIN:
|250430-Z-AJ782-1103
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|KE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Simba Chaplain visits Army National Guard soldiers as part of weekly outreach initiative [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Kevin Ray Salvador, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.