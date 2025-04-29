Armijo AFJROTC Cadets Explore Airpower at Travis AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Adam McDonough, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing innovations superintendent, speaks with Armijo High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets in the Spark Lab at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 30, 2025. Base tours give community members the opportunity to engage with Airmen and learn more about the 60th AMW mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)