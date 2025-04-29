Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Armijo AFJROTC Cadets Explore Airpower at Travis AFB [Image 5 of 8]

    Armijo AFJROTC Cadets Explore Airpower at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Brian Collett 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Roberto Faisal, left, 60th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, gives Armijo High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets a tour of a C-5M Super Galaxy at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 30, 2025. Base tours give community members the opportunity to engage with Airmen and learn more about the 60th Air Mobility Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 19:57
    Photo ID: 9009009
    VIRIN: 250430-F-ZL248-1337
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 23.8 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Armijo AFJROTC Cadets Explore Airpower at Travis AFB [Image 8 of 8], by Brian Collett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JROTC
    C-5
    Airman
    USAF

