Armijo AFJROTC Cadets Explore Airpower at Travis AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Armijo High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets tour a U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 30, 2025. Team Travis opened its doors to the students, providing them with the opportunity to learn about the base’s mission and various career fields within the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)