Armijo AFJROTC Cadets Explore Airpower at Travis AFB

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing stand with Armijo High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets and cadres in front of a U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 30, 2025. Base tours give community members the opportunity to engage with Airmen and learn more about the 60th AMW mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)