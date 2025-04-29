Armijo AFJROTC Cadets Explore Airpower at Travis AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Roberto Faisal, left, 60th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, gives Armijo High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets a tour of a C-5M Super Galaxy at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 30, 2025. Base tours give community members the opportunity to engage with Airmen and learn more about the 60th Air Mobility Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)