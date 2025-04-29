Armijo AFJROTC Cadets Explore Airpower at Travis AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gabriella Humphries, 22nd Airlift Squadron loadmaster, gives a tour of a C-5M Super Galaxy to Armijo High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 30, 2025. Team Travis opened its doors to the students, providing them with the opportunity to learn about the base’s mission and various career fields within the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)