    2025 Operation Kids [Image 6 of 6]

    2025 Operation Kids

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Airman James Salellas 

    17th Training Wing

    Families await to reunite with their children following Operation KIDS at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 26, 2025. Parents dropped off their kids with military members for the day and welcomed them back from deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Operation Kids [Image 6 of 6], by Amn James Salellas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Military Children
    Operation Kids
    17TRW

