Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants of the 2025 Operation KIDS event ride in a Humvee at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 26, 2025. More than just an educational experience, Operation Kids highlighted the value of empathy, communication, and resilience within military households. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas)