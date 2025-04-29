2025 Operation Kids

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Operation KIDS participant sings the national anthem outside the Vance Deployment Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 26, 2025. Following the national anthem, an invocation from Capt. Robert Joiner, 17th Training Wing Chaplain, a safety briefing from Master Sgt. Antonio Gonzales, 17th Communications Squadron first sergeant and remarks from Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Wing commander, were given to the participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas)