Operation KIDS participants use a radio while sitting in a 17th Security Forces Squadron all-terrain vehicle at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 26, 2025. The annual event gives local and military children a hands-on look at the deployment process, including interactive demonstrations from various base units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas)

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Goodfellow Air Force Base hosted Operation KIDS, an annual hands-on event designed to give local youth and military children a glimpse into the military deployment experience, on April 26, 2025.

Operation KIDS helps children better understand the challenges of military life by providing an interactive and educational experience that offers insight into what their family members go through during a deployment.

“When a family member has to deploy, it’s important to understand what’s going to happen so you can talk to them about it,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Wing commander, speaking to participants during Operation KIDS. “Today is your day to learn all about it. We will put you through many different activities and show you what the deployment process looks like.”

The event began at the Vance Deployment Center, where staff and volunteers arrived early to prepare each venue. After check-in, participants were divided into chalks, issued backpacks, and gathered for an opening ceremony that included the national anthem, an invocation from Capt. Robert Joiner, 17th Training Wing chaplain, a safety briefing from Master Sgt. Antonio Gonzales, 17th Communications Squadron first sergeant and remarks from Col. Maguinness.

Following the ceremony, the children "deployed" to Forward Operating Base Sentinel, where they rotated through immersive stations designed to simulate life in a deployed environment. Activities included basic hand-to-hand combat training, first aid instruction, simulated weapons training, and room-clearing exercises. Participants also had the opportunity to ride in a Humvee and attend a military working dog demonstration showcasing K-9 units' vital role in deployed operations.

"The goal of Operation KIDS is to demystify the deployment process by giving children a hands-on experience of what their loved ones go through," said Master Sgt. Eric Knepper, Operation Kids event coordinator. "We walk them through everything—from a pre-deployment mobility line to a welcome-home celebration—so they can better understand and connect with their family members’ experiences."

The event ended with a symbolic homecoming, where children returned from their simulated deployment and were welcomed by cheering families and base leadership. It wrapped up a day of hands-on learning and highlighted the resilience and sacrifices of military families during real-world deployments.