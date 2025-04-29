Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Operation Kids

    2025 Operation Kids

    Photo By Airman James Salellas | Operation KIDS participants use a radio while sitting in a 17th Security Forces...... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Story by Airman James Salellas 

    17th Training Wing

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Goodfellow Air Force Base hosted Operation KIDS, an annual hands-on event designed to give local youth and military children a glimpse into the military deployment experience, on April 26, 2025.
    Operation KIDS helps children better understand the challenges of military life by providing an interactive and educational experience that offers insight into what their family members go through during a deployment.
    “When a family member has to deploy, it’s important to understand what’s going to happen so you can talk to them about it,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Wing commander, speaking to participants during Operation KIDS. “Today is your day to learn all about it. We will put you through many different activities and show you what the deployment process looks like.”
    The event began at the Vance Deployment Center, where staff and volunteers arrived early to prepare each venue. After check-in, participants were divided into chalks, issued backpacks, and gathered for an opening ceremony that included the national anthem, an invocation from Capt. Robert Joiner, 17th Training Wing chaplain, a safety briefing from Master Sgt. Antonio Gonzales, 17th Communications Squadron first sergeant and remarks from Col. Maguinness.
    Following the ceremony, the children "deployed" to Forward Operating Base Sentinel, where they rotated through immersive stations designed to simulate life in a deployed environment. Activities included basic hand-to-hand combat training, first aid instruction, simulated weapons training, and room-clearing exercises. Participants also had the opportunity to ride in a Humvee and attend a military working dog demonstration showcasing K-9 units' vital role in deployed operations.
    "The goal of Operation KIDS is to demystify the deployment process by giving children a hands-on experience of what their loved ones go through," said Master Sgt. Eric Knepper, Operation Kids event coordinator. "We walk them through everything—from a pre-deployment mobility line to a welcome-home celebration—so they can better understand and connect with their family members’ experiences."
    The event ended with a symbolic homecoming, where children returned from their simulated deployment and were welcomed by cheering families and base leadership. It wrapped up a day of hands-on learning and highlighted the resilience and sacrifices of military families during real-world deployments.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 14:47
    Story ID: 496608
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Operation Kids, by Amn James Salellas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    2025 Operation Kids
    2025 Operation Kids
    2025 Operation Kids
    2025 Operation Kids
    2025 Operation Kids
    2025 Operation Kids

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    military
    aetc
    OPKIDS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download