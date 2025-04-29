Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Operation Kids [Image 1 of 6]

    2025 Operation Kids

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Airman James Salellas 

    17th Training Wing

    2025 Operation KIDS participants prepare for their mock deployment at the Vance Deployment Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 26, 2025. Op KIDS provided an opportunity for children from the base and local communities to familiarize themselves with activities commonly found at deployed locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 14:47
    Photo ID: 9005125
    VIRIN: 250426-F-NY202-2268
    Resolution: 5356x3564
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Operation Kids [Image 6 of 6], by Amn James Salellas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    military
    AETC
    OPKIDS

