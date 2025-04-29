Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

2025 Operation KIDS participants prepare for their mock deployment at the Vance Deployment Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 26, 2025. Op KIDS provided an opportunity for children from the base and local communities to familiarize themselves with activities commonly found at deployed locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas)