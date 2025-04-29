2025 Operation Kids

Operation KIDS participants use a radio while sitting in a 17th Security Forces Squadron all-terrain vehicle at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 26, 2025. The annual event gives local and military children a hands-on look at the deployment process, including interactive demonstrations from various base units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas)
Date Taken:
|04.26.2025
Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 14:47
Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TEXAS, US
