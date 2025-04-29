2025 Operation Kids

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Operation KIDS participants use a radio while sitting in a 17th Security Forces Squadron all-terrain vehicle at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 26, 2025. The annual event gives local and military children a hands-on look at the deployment process, including interactive demonstrations from various base units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas)