U.S. Air Force 31st Fighter Wing leadership and Aviano Air Base Honor Guard pose for a photo during a memorial ceremony in Andraž, Slovenia, April 26, 2025. This ceremony was for the crew of the U.S. B-17 bomber, called “Dark Eyes,” that was shot down over Slovenia by heavy flak during a World War II bombing mission that killed all but two crew members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
|04.26.2025
|04.30.2025 05:06
|9003954
|250426-F-QC626-1172
|4005x2665
|6.86 MB
|ANDRAž, SI
|2
|0
