U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Lyons, 15th Air Force commander, salutes a memorial wreath during a memorial ceremony in Andraž, Slovenia, April 26, 2025. The ceremony was held in honor of the U.S. B-17 bomber, “Dark Eyes,” that was downed over Slovenia during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)