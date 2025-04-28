Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano AB honors "Dark Eyes" in Andraž [Image 8 of 12]

    Aviano AB honors &quot;Dark Eyes&quot; in Andraž

    ANDRAž, SLOVENIA

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Lyons, 15th Air Force commander, right, shakes hands with Slovenian Minister of Defense Mr. Borut Sajovic during a memorial ceremony in Andraž, Slovenia, April 26, 2025. This ceremony honored the sacrifice of U.S. B-17 bomber, “Dark Eyes,” that was shot down over Slovenia 81 years ago during a bombing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 05:06
    Location: ANDRAž, SI
    Memorial
    Aviano AB
    Slovenia
    WW2
    Andraž

