U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Lyons, 15th Air Force commander, speaks at a memorial ceremony in Andraž, Slovenia, April 26, 2025. Lyons spoke on the importance of honoring the past and thanked the Slovenian people for joining with U.S. military personnel and families in honoring the crew of the U.S. B-17 bomber, “Dark Eyes,” who made the ultimate sacrifice for their nation 81 years ago. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
