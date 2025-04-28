Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Slovenian Mayor of Polzela, Mr. Jože Kužnik, speaks at a memorial ceremony in Andraž, Slovenia, April 26, 2025. The ceremony was held in honor of the American B-17 bomber, “Dark Eyes,” downed over Slovenia during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)