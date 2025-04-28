Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano AB honors "Dark Eyes" in Andraž [Image 4 of 12]

    Aviano AB honors &quot;Dark Eyes&quot; in Andraž

    ANDRAž, SLOVENIA

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Slovenian Mayor of Polzela, Mr. Jože Kužnik, speaks at a memorial ceremony in Andraž, Slovenia, April 26, 2025. The ceremony was held in honor of the American B-17 bomber, “Dark Eyes,” downed over Slovenia during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 05:06
    Photo ID: 9003947
    VIRIN: 250426-F-QC626-1079
    Resolution: 3761x2503
    Size: 4.79 MB
    Location: ANDRAž, SI
    This work, Aviano AB honors "Dark Eyes" in Andraž [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Memorial
    Aviano AB
    Slovenia
    WW2
    Andraž

