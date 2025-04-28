Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Local community members hold up banners during a memorial ceremony in Andraž, Slovenia, April 26, 2025. This ceremony was for the crew of the U.S. B-17 bomber, called “Dark Eyes,” that was shot down over Slovenia by heavy flak during a World War II bombing mission that killed all but two crew members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)