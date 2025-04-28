589th Brigade Support Battalion CoR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Left to right: U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. James E. Morris, outgoing Senior Enlisted Advisor of 589th Brigade Support Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, Lt. Col. Travis Neddersen, commander of 589th BSB, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kweku Aikins, incoming Senior Enlisted Advisor of 589th BSB, stand in front of the formation during a change of responsibility ceremony at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Tower Barracks, Germany, April 29, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)