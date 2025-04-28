589th Brigade Support Battalion CoR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. James E. Morris Jr., right, outgoing Senior Enlisted Advisor of 589th Brigade Support Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, receives the Meritorious Service Medal from Lt. Col. Travis Neddersen, commander of 589th BSB, prior to a change of responsibility ceremony at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Tower Barracks, Germany, April 29, 2025. During the ceremony, CSM Morris relinquished responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Kweku H. Aikins. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)