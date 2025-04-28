589th Brigade Support Battalion CoR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Kewku H. Aikins, right, incoming Senior Enlisted Advisor of 589th Brigade Support Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, stands at attention while his spouse pins on his rank during his promotion ceremony prior to a change of responsibility ceremony at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Tower Barracks, Germany, April 29, 2025. During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. James E. Morris Jr. relinquished responsibility to CSM Aikins. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)