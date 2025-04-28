U.S. Soldiers assigned to 589th Brigade Support Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct a change of responsibility ceremony at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Tower Barracks, Germany, April 29, 2025. During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. James E. Morris Jr. relinquished responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Kewku H. Aikins. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 09:27
|Photo ID:
|9001597
|VIRIN:
|250429-A-BS310-1181
|Resolution:
|7764x5176
|Size:
|31.89 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 589th Brigade Support Battalion CoR [Image 9 of 9], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.