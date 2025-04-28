589th Brigade Support Battalion CoR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pamela Morris receives a bouquet of red roses during a change of responsibility ceremony at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Tower Barracks, Germany, April 29, 2025. During the ceremony, her husband Command Sgt. Maj. James E. Morris Jr. relinquished responsibility of 589th Brigade Support Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Brigade to Command Sgt. Maj. Kewku H. Aikins. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)