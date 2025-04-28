589th Brigade Support Battalion CoR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Travis Neddersen, commander of 589th Brigade Support Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Brigade salutes Command Sgt. Maj. Kewku Aikins, his newly appointed Senior Enlisted Advisor, during a change of responsibility ceremony at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Tower Barracks, Germany, April 29, 2025. During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. James E. Morris Jr. relinquished responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Aikins. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)