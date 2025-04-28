Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    589th Brigade Support Battalion CoR [Image 4 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    589th Brigade Support Battalion CoR

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Travis Neddersen, commander of 589th Brigade Support Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Brigade salutes Command Sgt. Maj. Kewku Aikins, his newly appointed Senior Enlisted Advisor, during a change of responsibility ceremony at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Tower Barracks, Germany, April 29, 2025. During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. James E. Morris Jr. relinquished responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Aikins. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 09:27
    Photo ID: 9001593
    VIRIN: 250429-A-BS310-1098
    Resolution: 7530x5020
    Size: 24.2 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 589th Brigade Support Battalion CoR [Image 9 of 9], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    589th Brigade Support Battalion CoR
    589th Brigade Support Battalion CoR
    589th Brigade Support Battalion CoR
    589th Brigade Support Battalion CoR
    589th Brigade Support Battalion CoR
    589th Brigade Support Battalion CoR
    589th Brigade Support Battalion CoR
    589th Brigade Support Battalion CoR
    589th Brigade Support Battalion CoR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Grafenwoehr
    41st Field Artillery
    589th BSB
    USArmy
    Tower Barracks
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download