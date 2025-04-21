Team Beale gathers to honor the Indy 08 crew

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman James Langkilde, 9th Reconnaissance Wing honor guardsman, lays a wreath on the Independence “Indy” 08 memorial at Beale Air Force Base, California, April 25, 2025. Team Beale gathered in honor of this fallen crew who made the ultimate sacrifice during a mission in Afghanistan on April 27, 2013. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)