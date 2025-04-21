Team Beale gathers to honor the Indy 08 crew

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 9th Reconnaissance Wing honor guardsmen march with wreaths toward the Independence “Indy” 08 crew memorial at Beale Air Force Base, California, April 25, 2025. Team Beale gathered in honor of this fallen crew who made the ultimate sacrifice during a mission in Afghanistan on April 27, 2013.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)