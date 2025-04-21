U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing participate in a 5K run at Beale Air Force Base, California, April 25, 2025. Beale holds a memorial every year to honor the lives that were lost after the MC-12 Liberty crew crashed during a mission in Afghanistan on April 27, 2013. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2025 13:07
|Photo ID:
|8999276
|VIRIN:
|250425-F-IE966-1295
|Resolution:
|5336x3550
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Beale gathers to honor the Indy 08 crew [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Chelsea Arana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.