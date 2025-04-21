Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Beale gathers to honor the Indy 08 crew [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Team Beale gathers to honor the Indy 08 crew

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing participate in a 5K run at Beale Air Force Base, California, April 25, 2025. Beale holds a memorial every year to honor the lives that were lost after the MC-12 Liberty crew crashed during a mission in Afghanistan on April 27, 2013. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 13:07
    Photo ID: 8999276
    VIRIN: 250425-F-IE966-1295
    Resolution: 5336x3550
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Beale gathers to honor the Indy 08 crew [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Chelsea Arana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Beale gathers to honor the Indy 08 crew
    Team Beale gathers to honor the Indy 08 crew
    Team Beale gathers to honor the Indy 08 crew
    Team Beale gathers to honor the Indy 08 crew
    Team Beale gathers to honor the Indy 08 crew
    Team Beale gathers to honor the Indy 08 crew
    Team Beale gathers to honor the Indy 08 crew

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9RW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download