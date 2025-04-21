Team Beale gathers to honor the Indy 08 crew

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing participate in a 5K run at Beale Air Force Base, California, April 25, 2025. In honor of Capt. Reid Nishizuka, Capt. Brandon Cyr, Staff Sgt. Richard Dickson, and Staff Sgt. Daniel Fannin, Beale holds a memorial annually to recognize their bravery and sacrifice while serving in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2025 13:07
|Photo ID:
|8999273
|VIRIN:
|250425-F-IE966-1123
|Resolution:
|5027x3345
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
