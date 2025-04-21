Team Beale gathers to honor the Indy 08 crew

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing participate in a 5K run at Beale Air Force Base, California, April 25, 2025. In honor of Capt. Reid Nishizuka, Capt. Brandon Cyr, Staff Sgt. Richard Dickson, and Staff Sgt. Daniel Fannin, Beale holds a memorial annually to recognize their bravery and sacrifice while serving in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)