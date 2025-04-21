Team Beale gathers to honor the Indy 08 crew

U.S. Air Force 9th Reconnaissance Wing honor guardsmen present wreaths to the Independence “Indy” 08 crew memorial at Beale Air Force Base, California, April 25, 2025. In honor of Capt. Reid Nishizuka, Capt. Brandon Cyr, Staff Sgt. Richard Dickson, and Staff Sgt. Daniel Fannin, Beale holds a memorial annually to recognize their bravery and sacrifice while serving in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)
|04.25.2025
|04.28.2025 13:07
|8999274
|250425-F-IE966-1104
|6025x4009
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|2
|0
