Team Beale gathers to honor the Indy 08 crew

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing, gather in honor of the Independence “Indy” 08 crew at Beale Air Force Base, California, April 25, 2025. Beale holds a memorial every year to honor the lives that were lost after the MC-12 Liberty crew crashed during a mission in Afghanistan on April 27, 2013.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)