USS Gabrielle Giffords gets ready for sea

Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Joseph Vogel from Carmine, Texas, uses a borescope to inspect condenser tubes before installing new zinc anodes aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS10). Gabrielle Giffords part of Destroyer Squadron 7, on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, underscoring the U.S. Navy’s commitment to maintaining a forward presence and strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Carver/ Released).