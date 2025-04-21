Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gabrielle Giffords gets ready for sea [Image 4 of 7]

    USS Gabrielle Giffords gets ready for sea

    SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

    04.22.2024

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Joseph Vogel from Carmine, Texas, uses a borescope to inspect condenser tubes before installing new zinc anodes aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS10). Gabrielle Giffords part of Destroyer Squadron 7, on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, underscoring the U.S. Navy’s commitment to maintaining a forward presence and strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Carver/ Released).

    Temporary Crew Brings Ship to Full Readiness

    Singapore
    U.S. Navy
    DESRON7
    USS Gabrielle Giffords
    LCS-10

