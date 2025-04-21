USS Gabrielle Giffords gets ready for sea

Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Joseph Vogel from Carmine, Texas, uses a borescope to inspect condenser tubes before installing new zinc anodes aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS10). Gabrielle Giffords part of Destroyer Squadron 7, on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, underscoring the U.S. Navy’s commitment to maintaining a forward presence and strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Carver/ Released).
|04.22.2024
Date Posted: 04.28.2025
|8997839
|250422-N-XK513-1106
|6370x4246
|2.96 MB
Location: Singapore
Hometown: Carmine, Texas, US
|2
|0
Temporary Crew Brings Ship to Full Readiness
