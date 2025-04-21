Capt. Matt Scarlett, commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, addresses Sailors aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS10). Scarlett commended the crew for their work preparing the ship to return to sea. Gabrielle Giffords part of Destroyer Squadron 7, on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, underscoring the U.S. Navy’s commitment to maintaining a forward presence and strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Carver/ Released).
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2025 01:44
|Photo ID:
|8997842
|VIRIN:
|250422-N-XK513-1193
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|SINGAPORE, SG
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Gabrielle Giffords gets ready for sea [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Ian Carver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.