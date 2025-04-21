Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gabrielle Giffords gets ready for sea [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Gabrielle Giffords gets ready for sea

    SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

    04.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ian Carver 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    Capt. Matt Scarlett, commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, addresses Sailors aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS10). Scarlett commended the crew for their work preparing the ship to return to sea. Gabrielle Giffords part of Destroyer Squadron 7, on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, underscoring the U.S. Navy’s commitment to maintaining a forward presence and strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Carver/ Released).

    Date Taken: 04.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 01:44
    Photo ID: 8997842
    VIRIN: 250422-N-XK513-1193
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: SINGAPORE, SG
    Singapore
    U.S. Navy
    DESRON7
    USS Gabrielle Giffords
    LCS-10

