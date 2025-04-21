Temporary Crew Brings Ship to Full Readiness

Courtesy Photo | Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Joseph Vogel from Carmine, Texas, uses a borescope to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Joseph Vogel from Carmine, Texas, uses a borescope to inspect condenser tubes before installing new zinc anodes aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS10). Gabrielle Giffords part of Destroyer Squadron 7, on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, underscoring the U.S. Navy’s commitment to maintaining a forward presence and strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Carver/ Released). see less | View Image Page

SINGAPORE, (April 22, 2025) – Months of hard work pay off for the crew serving aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10).

Since arriving to the ship on March 1, 2024, Sailors serving aboard Gabrielle Giffords began the mission of getting the ship ready for sea and worked tirelessly to accomplish the sizable goal asked of them.

Yet, this crew does not belong to Gabrielle Giffords, at least not in the way a typical crew belongs to their ship. This crew is on loan from another Independence-variant littoral combat ship, USS Omaha (LCS 12), currently on rotational deployment of her own, thus making what they have done for the ship even more impressive. The Omaha Gold Crew, Crew 209, had recently returned from swapping with her sister crew “Omaha Blue” when they found out they would be needed in Singapore to help make Gabrielle Giffords ready for her return to the United States. A message most Sailors would not look forward to hearing after a long deployment.

“What I anticipated being the most difficult was the unplanned nature of the mission so soon after our deployment,” said Cmdr. Kevin Smith, interim captain of USS Gabrielle Giffords.

Smith was quick to mention that he knew he had a great crew, but was pleasantly surprised at how they responded to the mission after taking command of the LCS.

Once aboard, Crew 209, consisting of 96 Sailors, quickly identified issues and created casualty reports (CASREPS) for everything that would need to be addressed before the ship could pass inspection and be ready for sea. According to Command Master Chief, Dane McVann, the biggest challenge of this endeavor was testing and servicing the fire suppression systems throughout the entire ship, a sentiment echoed by other members of the crew.

The requirement became a four-day, all-hands evolution with the potential to lower morale due to the meticulous nature of identifying and servicing over 300 fire suppression sprinklers located throughout the vessel. However, the crew took to the challenge with the resolve and skill expected of all Sailors serving in the United States Navy, while still finding ways to laugh and smile during the evolution.

“We had what we called ‘sock parties,’ Operations Specialist 1st Class, Jeffrey Marick said. “It was a tough job but we have found the Gold Crew 209 is best able to accomplish large operations like this by staying positive and having fun, that is how I became known as the ‘SOCKO.’”

Each sprinkler head required a long plastic sock to be attached so that water and aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) could be tested without causing damage to equipment in the spaces.

Although difficult and time consuming, testing and servicing the ship’s fire suppression system was just one part of an overall Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) inspection to certify the ship was ready to make way, a task the crew fully succeeded in accomplishing.

“The big thing with them [Crew 209] is that they were not expecting to do this mission, as the outgoing crew required transition time prior to taking their next assignment,” said Capt. Matthew Scarlett, Commodore of Destroyer Squadron 7 (DESRON 7). “We don’t usually conduct things as arduous as DCMA inspections in Singapore. The crew did an outstanding job and definitely excelled.”

After completing all requirements, the ship and her temporary crew will begin their transit back to the United States where Gabrielle Giffords will undergo a yard period before rejoining the Fleet. USS Gabrielle Giffords was in Singapore as part of its rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet operational area. The ship’s time in the region underscores the United States Navy’s commitment to maintaining a forward presence and strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region.

During her time in Singapore, Gabrielle Giffords engaged in various activities aimed at enhancing interoperability with regional partners. Notably, the ship conducted a bilateral exercise with the Republic of Singapore Navy’s Formidable-class frigate RSS Steadfast in the South China Sea, focusing on maritime security operations and tactical maneuvering.

The USS Gabrielle Giffords’ deployment is part of the U.S. Navy’s broader strategy to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific. By operating in the region, the ship contributes to maritime security and demonstrates the United States’ commitment to its allies and partners.

As Gabrielle Giffords finishes her deployment, she will remain engaged in operations that reinforce regional stability and strengthen international maritime partnerships.

As the U.S. Navy’s destroyer squadron forward-deployed in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore, Expeditionary Strike Group 7’s Sea Combat Commander and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements.

(U.S. Navy story by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Carver/RELEASED).