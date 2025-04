USS Gabrielle Giffords gets ready for sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Engineman 3rd Class Trey Cross, from Cooksville, Tennessee, replaces a hydraulic prime mover (HPM) seawater cooling pump aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10). Gabrielle Giffords part of Destroyer Squadron 7, on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, underscoring the U.S. Navy’s commitment to maintaining a forward presence and strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Carver/ Released).